Thurles councillor calls for more funding for electric vehicle charging points in the town

Funding should be given to county councils to install electric vehicle charging points.

That’s according to Thurles based Councillor Jim Ryan who’s been speaking about the lack of these charging points in the town.

Of the four public car parks in Thurles, none of them currently have any points installed, with the Parnell Street car park to have two double charging points put in place in the coming weeks.

However, Councillor Ryan says more needs to be done:

“There’s still three other publicly owned car parks, there’s spaces in these car parks actually lined out for electric vehicle points but again no charging points installed.

“I know the costs are high but if we are serious about being green and reducing our greenhouse gases, I think funding should be given to councils to install these electric vehicle charging points.

“If the target of a million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030 is to become a reality, unless they install these charging points it’s never going to happen.

“We need them here in Thurles, we are making a small bit of progress but more needs to be done.”