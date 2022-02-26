Thurles councillor calls for castle in Liberty Square to be lit up at night

A Thurles councillor has called for the castle in Liberty Square to be lit up at night time.

Councillor Jim Ryan asked the council to approach the owner of the castle to see if this is possible.

He told Tipp FM it would add to the town’s appeal and the colours of the lights could be changed to match a theme or date:

“The project of redeveloping the square, regenerating the square has turned out to be a huge success, the town centre looks absolutely amazing.

“A number of people including business people have approached me and said they were a bit disappointed that the castle in the square was not lit up at night or some sort of effect placed on the castle.

“Now, look I can appreciate the castle is in private ownership, I raised the issue here today to see could the council make contact with the owner to see could the castle be lit up and become a focal point of Liberty Square.”