Thurles and Clonmel to benefit from major outdoor dining upgrade

Two Tipperary locations are among 38 nationally that are getting permanent, weatherproof facilities for outdoor dining.

Under the Outdoor Enhancement Scheme, East Lane at Mary Street Mall in Clonmel is getting €113,800 for the works, while Old Baker Street in Thurles is getting €86,200.

It’s part of a €9 million project across 19 counties, from the Department of Tourism.

Chief executive of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, says the structures will be helpful, particularly when the weather turns.

“They’ll develop enhanced weather resistant outdoor dining so effectively to enable people to outdoor dine in various areas around the country for longer in the season.”