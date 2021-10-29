Thurles awash with ghosts and ghouls for annual Halloween Arts Festival

The annual Thurles Halloween Arts Festival has made a welcome return this year.

It was one of the many events cancelled due to Covid restrictions last year.

However the committee has been working hard to ensure the festivities could go ahead this year while abiding by guidelines.

Secretary David Doran says as usual the fireworks display on Halloween night is the highlight of the festival.

“A lot of work has gone into it. We have a programme of events going on during the week but the main things are going on in the Square and the Town Park.

“Of course the main thing always is our fireworks display on Halloween night – Sunday night – above in the rugby club.”

David went on to say that this and the other events can be safely enjoyed while socially distanced.

A full schedule of events can be found on www.thurleshalloweenfestival.com