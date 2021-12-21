Thurles area sees huge increase in crime

The Thurles area has seen almost a 50% increase in crimes against the person, so far this year.

According to figures from the Gardaí, there have been 108 crimes in Thurles, up 48% from 73.

This category of crimes includes murder, threats of murder, assault, harassment, child abandonment, neglect and abuse.

The figure for the increase in Thurles was more than 40% higher than the next area’s increase.

Elsewhere in Tipp, Cahir saw a 26% reduction down to 55 crimes, Tipp Town was down 13% to 53 and both Nenagh and Clonmel were up 7%.

97 of these crimes were reported in Nenagh, while there were 202 in Clonmel – the highest across the whole district.

Across the Tipperary Garda division, there were 515 crimes against the person so far this year – up 6% on last year, while detections saw an increase of 14%.