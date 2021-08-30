Three Tipperary projects to benefit from latest CLAR funding

Over €100,000 in CLAR funding has been announced for Tipperary

Three projects across the county are to benefit from the allocations announced by Minister Heather Humphreys.

€50,000 will be used to provide a footpath along the front of St Brigid’s National School in Donaskeigh as well as designated bus set down and car parking spaces.

Local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn also outlined the other projects to benefit.

“Riverstown GAA and Community Park will receive €27,000 for surfacing works on their car-park at the GAA club which is really important.”

“Then there’s also €27,000 for Drangan National School to do some road narrowing via kerbing and to introduce traffic calming in front of the school, playground and community centre to make it a safer area.”