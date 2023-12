Three Tipperary food and drink companies have been recognised for their sustainability performance.

They’ve been awarded Origin Green Gold Membership for 2023 by Bord Bia

Gold Membership is given to companies in the Origin Green programme to recognise their efforts to improve their sustainability.

Cashel Fine Foods, Cashel Farmhouse Cheese, and Oakpark and Una O Dwyer Ltd were all honoured for their work at an event this week that was opened by the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.