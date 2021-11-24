Three Tipp projects to receive funding support for feasibility studies

Three projects in Tipperary have received funding to allow for feasibility studies.

The Government’s new Regional Enterprise Transition Scheme Feasibility funding totals almost €550,000, and will see 19 projects received between €20,000-50,000.

The local recipients include the ongoing development of Stable Lane Digital Hub in Carrick on Suir, a co-working space and digital hub in Clonmel, and construction of dairy equipment for the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation. Full details of the local projects can be found below.

Carrick on Suir Economic Development 2040 CLG

Feasibility Study to determine the potential of phase 1.5 of Stable Lane Digital Hub to develop and accommodate further digital, blue chip and pharma SMEs in the area.

Stable Lane Digital Hub (phase 1) is open and is at full capacity currently. Therefore there is now an investigation of an interim hub to facilitate and accommodate SME’s as well as blue chip companies while the establishment of phase 2 is underway. The Digital Hubs and Business Enterprise Centre will see businesses working both nationally and internationally, will be helping SME’s through a mentorship programme and promoting Entrepreneurship. The Digital Hubs and business centres will be located in the town of Carrick-on-Suir

Clonmel Business Development Park CLG

Clonmel co-working space and digital hub

To carry out an extensive Feasibility Study to establish the needs and provide possible solutions to the current lack of availability of suitable accommodation in Clonmel Town for use as a co-working space, digital hub, workspace hub, or an Enterprise Development Hub that provides flexible co-working and individual office spaces.

Irish Bioeconomy Foundation

Investigation on construction of dairy equipment for Irish Bioeconomy Foundation (IBF) project.

To investigate the construction and installation of a 1–1.5 tonne boutique dryer and associated drying/dehydrating of food ingredient including niche dairy (ovine and bovine), plant and value added flavour ingredients at IBF facility.