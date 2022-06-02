Three notable speeding offences in Tipp on National Slow Down Day

In the first nine hours of National Slow Down Day 78,911 vehicles have been monitored and Gardaí detected 374 vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.

One driver was caught doing 140 kilometres an hour in an 80 kilometre zone on the N4 at Lucan in Dublin

Locally there have been three notable detections for now.

A car was found to be doing 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R661 Holycross.

Another on the Cashel Road in Cahir was doing 66km/h in a 50km/h .

While 94km/h in a 80km/h Zone was recorded on the R498 Ballinlonty Borrisoleigh.