Three local women will represent Tipp in Miss Ireland this year

Three local women will represent the Premier in the 75th Miss Ireland pageant this year.

Out of the 37 Miss Ireland candidates, Miss Tipperary will be represented by Megan Kelly from Borrisoleigh, Kerri Doyle from Killenaule as Miss Tipperary South, and Clonmel local Orla Winston as Miss Munster People’s Choice.

“Our World, Our Future” is the overarching theme for Miss Ireland this year, with an emphasis on environmental conservation and global citizenship.

This year’s 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition is expected to have 1,500 in attendance on August 20th at the Royal Theatre, Castlebar in Mayo.

Megan Kelly joined Fran on Tipp Today and explained that the pageant was a chance for her to put herself out there and raise money for Jigsaw after struggling in recent years with her mental health :

“it just became way too much and I just had to withdraw myself from college and kind of come home, I couldn’t evening go outside or anything I just didn’t want to talk to anyone, I completely changed.

It’s not really about looks you could be the most beautiful person in the world and be suffering… that’s why I want to give back to Jigsaw because I was in very very dark place and they helped me get the help I needed to get.”