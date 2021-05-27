Three charged with abduction of boys located in Thurles

Two women and one man have been remanded in custody after being charged with two counts of abduction at Nenagh District Court today.

It follows the discovery of two young boys in Thurles on Tuesday after a cross-border appeal for information on their whereabouts.

An appeal was launched last weekend to locate five-year-old Patrick Horvath and his eight-year-old brother Fabricio, who were last seen in Belfast on Friday May 14th.

They were found in Thurles on Tuesday, and have since been returned safely to the North.

This afternoon, three people arrested as part of the investigation appeared in Nenagh District Court.

They were 34-year-old Svetlana Fatanova and 41-year-old Ivan Lakatosa, both of 65 Fairview Road, Newtownabbey; and also 51-year-old Bozena Stojkova of 3 Clanchattan Street, Belfast.

All three were charged with two counts of child abduction, contrary to Section 17 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act, 1997.

The Judge refused bail to all three people following Garda objections.

They’ve been remanded in custody to appear via video-link at Tipperary Town District Court, sitting in Nenagh, next Wednesday June 2nd.