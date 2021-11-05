Templemore-Templetuohy road to be gritted this Winter

A Mid Tipperary road has been included in the council’s road gritting programme, for the first time this Winter.

The Templemore to Templetuohy road, the R502, has been included in the Winter Roads Programme by Tipperary County Council.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill told Tipp FM that this stretch of road is very dangerous in wintery conditions.

“The fact that the road is going to be gritted, there have a number of accidents on that road over the last number of years.

“There’s a lot of traffic on the road between Templemore and Templetuohy and we’ve had numerous complaints from constituents about the state of the road.

“I’ve been lobbying with the county council for a number of years to get the road gritted and I was delighted to be informed it’s now on the salting route plan for this winter for 2021/22.”

He cautioned however that it is just this road being gritted and that the Johnstown road will not be gritted by Tipperary County Council, as it comes under the remit of Kilkenny Council.

Deputy Cahill added: “I previously put a lot of work into getting resurfacing works done at Lisdaleen Cross on the R502 in order to increase road safety in the area, and earlier this summer, these works were completed.

“I would like to thank John Hogan and Willie Bergin in particular for working with me on this locally and bringing these issues to my attention numerous times.

“John, during his time on Tipperary County Council, repeatedly raised the need to get this stretch of road gritted during the colder seasons. He didn’t give up on this issue even after his own time on the Council, so particular credit is due to him in this regard.”