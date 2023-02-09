Templemore pool group confident after meeting with Justice Minister

A campaign group which is trying to restore local access to the swimming pool at the Garda college in Templemore say a meeting with the Justice Minister was very positive.

Representatives from the “We Just Want To Swim” group met with Minister Simon Harris in Leinster House.

While three local national schools have been granted a licence to use the pool the application process takes too long according to campaigner Deirdre Ryan.

She told Tipp FM that this message was driven home to Minister Harris.

“It is imperative that this process should only take a few weeks so that all pupils get access to the swimming lessons. Unfortunately this year it was too late so only a fraction of the pupils in only three schools will get access this year and that really has to improve.

“So I think our clear goal there is there is that in September that when schools reapply that the process takes two weeks and that the schools are in by the end of September.”

Deirdre Ryan says they made Minister Harris aware of the need to build up relations with the college.

“I think the most important outcome was the recognition that the relationship between the college and the community needs to be improved by open communication.

“I think a positive relationship leads to a more positive outcome for everyone involved.

“Simon (Harris) now will go back to the management in the college and hopefully this will bring about more positive change throughout this whole campaign.”