Templemore Library to host exhibit by local wood artist

A unique wood art exhibition by a Tipperary artist will be available to view in Templemore Library for the next month.

Martin Ryan from Ballycahill creates segmented wood pieces – which are made of up multiple wooden pieces.

The exhibition was launched by Deputy Michael Lowry who told Tipp FM that the craftmanship is admirable.

“Martin Ryan now specialises in segmented wood turning and has won several coveted awards (including from the Irish Woodturner’s Guild and he’s a registered member of the Design and Craft Council Ireland).

“Each piece is unique – designed and handcrafted with diligence and expertise.

“A single piece can have anything from 100 to 1,000 segments and takes several months to complete.

“Work such as Martin has on exhibition in the library in Templemore can only be created by a person with imagination, dedication, patience and exceptional skill.”

He added that it’s great to see people like Martin doing what they love and being creative.

“I am often intrigued as to how people find themselves on a certain path in life. I meet many people who are spending their daily lives in jobs simply because they need to work.

“I meet others who have carefully planned their career path and are following it throughout their lives. Others who are motivated to change and adapt to a new challenge.

“Martin is a man who is working at something he absolutely loves. Something that brings him a true sense of fulfilment. Something that he is dedicated to body and soul. Something that brings him joy but also brings joy to others. Something he loves. And, as the old saying goes, if you love what you do you never work a day in your life.

“In today’s pressured world it is refreshing to know someone like Martin. As most of you know, Martin took a Woodturning Course some years ago. It became a milestone in his life. After the course he began to create his own designs, skills and techniques. It was a labour of love and the realisation of a dream. A dream that we are all privileged to share.

“His work has found its way to Portugal and France.

“It is easy to see why Martin’s work is so highly regarded. A person who is willing to commit themselves to achieving exacting standards.

“Martin, who hails from Ballycahill and now lives in Clonboo, has long been known locally as a man who is brimming with creative passion. He is a perfectionist, one look at his work is evidence of this. He is also a very determined man and, once he sets his mind to any venture he will always see it through to its successful conclusion.

“His personal discipline is inspirational, the work of a skilled craftsman can be lonely and isolating and requires both strength of mind and character. Martin has both in abundance.

“I compliment and pay tribute to Martin for his craftsmanship and unique skill. I thank him for sharing his special gift with us this evening and I encourage people to take the time to come along to view Martin’s distinctive craftsmanship over the coming weeks.

“I wish Martin every possible success with this exhibition and with all his future endeavours.”