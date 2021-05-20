Tipperary Gardaí warn children and parents about posting images on social media

Gardaí in Tipperary are warning children and parents to watch out for strangers lurking in social media accounts.

Thurles Gardaí are investigating multiple incidents in the last two months of children being contacted on social media, including WhatsApp and gaming accounts, by people sending “unsavoury” photos and messages.

People are being encouraged to follow safety advice such as never posting images to people you don’t know, setting strong passwords and never sharing address information.

Thurles Superintendent Pat Murphy explains what’s going on.

“People are joining various Snapchat groups and the like and they’re befriending children and then sending unsavoury pictures and messages via social media networks.”

“So we’re advising parents and children that there are certain steps they should take in relation to these matters. We’re advising kids and their parents to never post images on their accounts to people they do not know.”