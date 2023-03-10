Tipperary “dodgy box” users to be targeted

People in Tipperary can expect a crackdown on illegal TV streaming services.

The so-called dodgy boxes stream access to premium TV, sporting events and brand new movie releases.

As well as Tipp 11 other counties are to be targeted including Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny and Offaly

Chief Executive of Sport for Business, Rob Harnett, says people can be scammed.

“It can also be a little bit dodgy in terms of some of the links that might be available on the streams that you’re taking down illegally. If you’re not paying for it somebody is and sometimes they can be advertisers or even people that are going to try and scam you money.”