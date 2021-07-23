Tenders sought for major Tipp Town project

A new Digital Hub and Innovation Centre in Tipp Town has gone to tender, for what will be a €600,000 project.

It’s hoped that there will be a contractor on site by late September and that the facility will be open by the start of next year.

Project Lead and Director of Services for Economic and Community Development, Pat Slattery told Tipp FM this will address a lack of working spaces in the town.

“There’s a significant shortage of good quality office space within Tipperary Town.

“This project is to redevelop the technology park building, to create 40 co-working and hot desk spaces, to create them in a high quality environment and to link those spaces with the Engine in Limerick.

“It’s going to be called Tipperary Engine, but that’s because it’s linked in with the Limerick Engine.”

A project manager will also be appointed and their role will be to manage the centre and help businesses to link in with multi nationals.

The project will be known as Tipperary Innovation Engine and is a collaboration between a number of stakeholders including Tipperary County Council, Enterprise Ireland, Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force and Jobs4Tipp.

It will be based at the existing Tipperary Technology Park on Rosanna Road.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District, Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan said the facility will give businesses the opportunity to relocate to Tipp Town, as well as having “the capacity to create a network of SME’s, start-ups and entrepreneurs, housed in a modern facility.”

Programme Manager with Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force, Michael Begley added; “A lack of turnkey office and enterprise space has been stymieing enterprise development in Tipperary Town, so it is hugely important to continue to develop infrastructure of this nature in the coming years.”

The tender call for the renovation works and fit-out was issued to e-tenders with a closing date of August 17.

A second phase of the project is also planned for later in 2022.