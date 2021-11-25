Spiderman heralds opening of revamped Nenagh cinema experience

Nenagh’s newly renovated cinema will reopen on Friday, December 17th.

Director of Omniplex Cinema Group, Mark Anderson, has confirmed to Tipp FM that the cinema will welcome back movie fans by screening the new Spiderman movie on that day.

Two of the screens are receiving major renovations, while the rest of the facility is also receiving a facelift including a more spacious foyer.

Mark outlines what people can expect at Nenagh’s biggest screen.

“What we will see in the cinema – the Number One screen is completely revamped with brand new state of the art seating, state of the art digital projection and audio really to provide what can only be an unparalleled experience anywhere in the region.

“It is on a par with the best cinema experiences that are available in Ireland.”