Second planning refusal for Clonmel mast

Planning permission has once again been refused for a telecommunications mast at a sports grounds in Clonmel.

Shared Access Ltd is the company behind the proposals for the 18 metre monopole to support telecommunications antenna and ancillary equipment at the Clonmel Town F.C site on the Cashel Road.

The structure would have been used by Three Ireland Ltd and other operators.

12 submissions were made to Tipperary County Council expressing opposition to the proposals.

A previous application for a 21 metre mast on the same site was refused planning last November.