Progress made in rollout of Tipperary broadband network

Build works on the National Broadband Ireland network are underway in Tipperary.

Of the almost 30,000 premises in Tipperary under the Intervention Area, just over 3,300 have been surveyed by the company to date.

Crews have started initial build works in townlands around Tipperary Town, which will pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles and ducts.

NBI Chief Executive Peter Hendrick says the company is pleased with progress made to date, and that they hope to connect the first homes in Tipperary before the end of this year.

Connection speeds will be a minimum 500 Megabyte.