Planning refusal for telecommunications mast welcomed by New Inn residents

Locals in New Inn have given a broad welcome to Tipperary County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a telecommunications mast in the village.

Eir had sought approval for a 15 metre high structure which drew considerable opposition from the local community.

Cathy Moloney lives beside the Eir site in the village – speaking on Tipp Today she thanked the local community for their show of solidarity.

“Thank you to the residents for coming up against Eir – they’re a big company.”

“What they were going to do was really out of order and I’m glad that people recognised what was going on. This is going on all over the country and people should be more aware of it and take note of any planning notices or anything like that.”

Cathy accepts that Eir do have the option to appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanala but feels a more suitable site could have been found in the first place.

“One of the reasons it was turned down was because they didn’t look for any other site which they’re supposed to do. So I presume with the structures that they have I’m sure broadband could be got from different areas – not right in the centre of the village.”