National Broadband Plan information event in Clonmel

The group behind the National Broadband Plan are inviting the public to attend a pop-up information event in Clonmel today and tomorrow.

National Broadband Ireland are hosting the event at Tesco Clonmel to give people in the area the chance to learn more about the plan and when they’re likely to get connected.

Over 2,000 premises in the wider Clonmel area alone need to be hooked up to high-speed fibre broadband as part of the plan.

The pop-up event is being hosted until 6pm today and from 10am to 6pm tomorrow.