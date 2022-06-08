High speed internet trials to take place in Tipperary

Tipperary is included in plans for additional trial locations for high speed internet access.

The Microsoft Airband Initiative provides solutions in areas with connectivity challenges.

It follows on from the success of pilot programmes in Cavan and Carlow.

The project will now be trialled in rural communities in Tipperary, Donegal and Waterford which are experiencing particularly challenging or persistent connectivity issues.

Specific locations for these trials will be confirmed once feasibility studies have been completed.