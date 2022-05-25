CSO figures show there ae 26 remote working hubs in Tipperary

Remote work hubs in Tipperary are further away from homes than the national average.

CSO figures show they are on average 5.6 kilometres from homes across the country while in Tipp the distance is 6 kilometres.

Homes in Cork city are closet to facilities at 1.6 kilometres while households in Donegal have the furthest to travel to a remote hub at almost 9 kilometres.

When it comes to childcare services, on average there is one available 1.6 kilometres from a home whereas in Tipp the distance is 2 kilometres.

According to the Central Statistics Office there are 26 remote working hubs dotted across the Premier County while there are 182 childcare services.