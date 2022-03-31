Closing date for Digital Town Awards looming

Towns in Tipperary are being called on to enter this year’s Digital Town Awards’.

The .IE Digital Town Awards honour local towns and people who, through digital projects, contribute to the betterment of areas such as e-health, digital tourism, community, education and digital business.

Any community group or project in the Premier county which fits this criteria can apply with a total prize fund of €100,000 up for grabs.

Last year there were no Tipperary towns shortlisted in the awards and Oonagh McCutcheon, National Director of the .IE Digital Town Programme is urging local groups to consider entering.

Applications can be made at www.weare.ie until 5pm this Friday.