An appeal has been lodged against the decision to refuse permission for a telecommunications mast in Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council recently refused permission for the structure on the Clonmel Town FC grounds on the Cashel Road in the town.

If approved the mast would have been used by Three Ireland Ltd and other operators.

The company behind the planning application – Shared Access Ltd – has appealed the refusal to An Bord Pleanala with a ruling due towards the end of October.