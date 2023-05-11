Broadband operator unveils plans to bring their network to more Tipperary Towns

SIRO is currently rolling out their full fibre broadband to 770,000 premises in 154 towns and cities across Ireland.

They already have connections available locally in Clonmel, Roscrea and parts of Cashel with additional build works to take place in Cashel to reach further premises in the town soon.

This morning they have announced that they will now be putting boots on the ground in Thurles, Nenagh and Tipp Town making broadband available to over 50,000 people here.

In Thurles and Nenagh, SIRO will connect over 7, 000 premises to fibre broadband and is on track to be completed during Q4 this year .

They are also targeting 2,250 premises in Tipperary town for late 2023 or early 2024.

Amanda Glancy the Director of Corporate Affairs with Siro outlined to Tipp FM the projected numbers they hope to reach.

“Our network in Tipperary reaches about 7,500 premises homes and business and we expect that will grow to about 20,000 in total… so another 12,500 to 13,000 will be able to access out network and when you put that in people terms which is what it is really about- around 50,000 people in Tipperary once this part of our build in county is complete will be able to access our full fibre powered broadband network.”

The expansion builds a digital infrastructure that supports business and connects communities.

That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary county Council Roger Kennedy who was reacting to the announcement.

Amanda Glancy went on to say they will continue to look for other opportunities in the county.

“We never say no but at the moment this is the current plan in the county… we are always looking at new opportunities, what we are announcing today is the current focus and then once this stage of the development is complete yes we may look at other towns.”