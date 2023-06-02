Broadband Connection Points across Tipperary set to see further investment

At the recent .ie Digital Town awards Tipperary came away with two wins, one of which was the overall title for Clonmel’s Smart Skills for Farming Communities project, with Rossmore Scratchers winning the community award.

As a result both groups saw a cash injection with €6,000 going to the children’s coding club in Rossmore which will now go towards equipment and facilitate the project to continue with more local schools.

Meanwhile, Tina Mulhearne the Digital Officer with Tipperary County Council told Tipp FM what they intend to do with the €100,000 awarded as part of the overall prize.

“Rossmore get €6,000 for winning their category so that goes into their Rossmore Scratchers that is their computer club. We work very closely with schools so that will go into now digital equipment and technologies to learn more about coding and things. The money that we got at Tipperary County council will be reinvested in the BCP Digital Network, looking at okay, how can we do more about digital transformation.”

Looking then at SMEs across Tipp – Tina says it is clear they are continuing to push themselves when it comes to digitisation.

Over the last number of years the council has established 21 Broadband Connection Points across the county to see more communities upskill through technology programmes and training courses.

When it comes to local enterprises Tina says that it is important they access support if needed when it comes to digital literacy in order to progress their companies.

“These are not Multi Nationals these are SMEs, and what it allowed them to do by doing this digital transformation was spend more time in the business so, again if anyone is out there and is an SME then do contact LEO Tipperary for more information. Lots of supports on mentoring, consultants going in and mapping out your journey and as I said starting it simply so that you continue and you see the benefit and you think Oh I can go one step further.”