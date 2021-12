An appeal has been lodged against plans for a telecommunications mast in North Tipp.

Tipperary County Council last month granted conditional approval to Eircom to replace the 15 metre high monopole at their site in Shesheramore, Borrisokane with a 21 metre mast.

Objections to the plans from a local resident have now been taken to An Bord Pleanala citing the visual impact of the structure along with health concerns about the mast.

The case is due to be decided by April 19th next.