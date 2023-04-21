Bord Pleanala asked to rule on North Tipp mast

An appeal has been lodged against the granting of planning permission for a telecommunications structure in North Tipperary.

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd was recently given conditional approval by Tipperary County Council for the 36 metre high multi-user lattice tower at Benamore, Roscrea

A number of submissions were received by the local authority during the initial planning process.

One of these individuals has now taken their objections to An Bord Pleanala

Among the issues raised by the appellant are the visual impact of the mast, it’s proximity to nearby houses and the fact that there is another telecommunications tower already in place 250 metres away.

A decision is due from the state planning appeals board by mid-August.