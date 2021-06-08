TD Browne dismisses idea of people avoiding work due to PUP levels

A Tipperary Sinn Féin TD is dismissing suggestions that there’s a major problem with recruitment due to the level of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Martin Browne says he’s angry at the prospect of the PUP being phased out from September, saying there remains huge amount of people who will need the highest €350 per week payment.

Many employers have cited the level of pay as a recruitment challenge, particularly in the hospitality sector.

Deputy Browne says only a small minority are better off on the PUP:

“They’re talking now about cutting it in September. I’m really angry with the Government because the way they’re painting it, and a lot of the mainstream media too, is that there are hundreds of thousands of people on this payment because they don’t want to go back to work.

“I can assure you that the vast majority of people on the PUP payment would go back (to work) tomorrow morning.”