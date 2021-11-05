Tax payer will ultimately foot the climate bill, says Mattie McGrath

Rural communities in Tipperary and across the country have been sold down the swanny according to a local TD.

Deputy Mattie McGrath and the Rural Independent Group has accused Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of signing their political death warrant with the Climate Action Plan.

The Newcastle based TD says the tax-payer will ultimately end up footing around 118 billion of the €125 billion bill.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Deputy McGrath said it was a case of the tail wagging the dog with the Greens calling the shots for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“Micheál Martin signed his own political death warrant and that of his party and Fine Gael to some extent too. They were rejected by the people as being in power.

“He refused to talk to Sinn Féin and then he signed up with Eamon Ryan so Eamon Ryan had him in a corner that he wanted like a boxer that’s down. Was able to give him anything he wanted just to get into power and this is the cost now to ordinary families.”