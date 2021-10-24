Taste of Lorrha launch takes place this morning

A cook book celebrating traditional recipes from the Lower Ormond area of Tipperary is being launched today.

‘A Taste of Lorrha’ has been developed by co-authors David Hewitt and Stuart Fifield as a fundraiser for the local community group ‘SCÉAL’.

It’s being launched in the Lorrha Community Hall this morning at 11am, in conjunction with a Coffee Morning in aid of North Tipperary Hospice.

David Hewitt explains the background to the book.

“Many of the recipes that we accumulated have a background within particular families. They either have been passed on from generation to generation or have some special significance for various occasions over the years and that’s what we’ve tapped into.”