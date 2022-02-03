Taoiseach says Government doesn’t intend to downgrade Dean Maxwell in Roscrea

The Taoiseach has told the Dáil that it’s not the Government’s intention to downgrade the Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit in Roscrea.

Micheál Martin’s been responding to renewed pleas from Tipperary TD Michael Lowry to fund the development of a new unit which can maintain long-stay beds into the future.

Doubts remain about the future of the unit, with the HSE supporting the relocation of those beds to a new facility in Nenagh.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil yesterday that a meeting later today may yield more answers:

“It’s not the intention of the Government to downgrade Dean Maxwell. There have been several proposals, as you know, brought forward.

“I know that Minister Butler is due to meet with senior HSE staff and the Department of Health tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss these issues. I’ll ask Minister Butler to come back to deputies and other Oireachtas representatives from the county following this meeting.”

Deputy Lowry made this plea at Leinster House:

“The HSE is running the show. They are dictating policy. The Ministers appear to have no say or zero influence.

“Can you tell me, is it your Governments policy to downgrade Dean Maxwell?

“Please tell the people of Roscrea that you are not going to stand back and allow the HSE to close the long stay unit.”