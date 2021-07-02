Taoiseach praises debut book by Tipp author

The Taoiseach has launched a book which features stories about 86 men and women from across Tipperary.

Bansha native Martin Quinn’s debut book ‘Tipperary People of Great Note’ looks at the contribution people from various backgrounds made to their communities over the past 300 years.

It was launched by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, at Government Buildings.

Speaking to Tipp FM News after the launch, Martin said the Taoiseach was very impressed by the book.

“He took great interest in the book.”

“He obviously had read through it, because he picked out people from the book, which he wanted to discuss to different aspects of it.

“One of the first people that he mentioned from the book was Helena Rice, the Wimbledon champion, because of course it was appropriate with Wimbledon taking place at the moment. She was one of the first people that he focused on.”

The book illustrates the contribution that Tipperary women and men of varied backgrounds made to their community, to national life, and to humanity generally.

Dr. Martin Mansergh wrote the foreword to the book and his daughter Fiona gave permission for the use of the painting of ‘The Galtees and The Glen of Aherlow’ by her grandmother Diana Mansergh, to be reproduced for the cover of the book. Diana’s husband, Philip Nicholas Seton Mansergh, OBE, is one of those featured in the book.

This is Martin Quinn’s first book, and was researched and compiled by him during lockdown.

A stroke survivor, he is a leading advocate and speaker with the Irish Heart Foundation and a member of the Irish National Audit of Stroke Governance Committee.

He is Honorary Secretary of Tipperary Peace Convention and the internationally recognised Tipperary International Peace Award and is a former National President of Muintir na Tíre.

The book is catalogued in various sections; The Arts; Business and Finance; Medical and Veterinary; Military; Political and Judiciary; Religious and Social; Republican/Fenian; Sporting; Survived and Pardoned, and is published by Orpen Press. It is available directly from the publisher to buy online.

The following are some of the outlets where the book can be purchased; The Bookmarket Clonmel, Bookworm Thurles, The Nenagh Bookshop, O’Mahoney’s Limerick, Joe Whelan’s Tipperary, Kevin Roche’s Bansha, Moroney’s Lisvernane, Dolan’s SuperValu Cahir, The Black Bee Cahir and Ryan’s Centra Cappawhite.