Taoiseach confirms in the Dáil that plan to house International Protection Applicants in Cashel hostel is being re-examined

The Taoiseach says the government does not use accommodation for refugees that’s already being used to house homeless people.

Leo Varadkar confirmed the plan to move 74 International Protection Applicants into a hostel in Cashel is being re-examined.

And he says there will be community engagement with residents of the Co Tipperary town.

He was responding to questions’ from Local TD Mattie McGrath in the Dáil.

Deputy McGrath told the Taoiseach that ”The people who were being displaced, our own homeless people were being displaced, and had been displaced, to get this ready for international applicants for asylum. This is a crazy situation, and your government are responsible for it.”

Leo Varadkar confirmed that local representatives had been in contact with him about the situation and it was being reviewed: ”Indeed, Councillor Burgess has been in touch with me about this matter, and there is going to be community engagement on it.

”The Department of Children doesn’t use accommodation (for refugees) where it’s already being used for homeless accommodation, and they are examining the situation in Cashel and will revert to all Tipperary TDs and Senators soon.”