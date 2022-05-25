Talk on current status of Brexit taking place in Clonmel this evening

A talk on the current status of Brexit is taking place in Clonmel this evening.

Professor Brian Lucey from Trinity College is due to deliver the presentation at 7pm.

He says that despite Brexit being in many ways considered ‘over’, there are still impacts on industry and businesses, with issues over the Protocol still creating uncertainty.

Speaking ahead of this evening’s event Professor Lucey told Tipp FM that the implications of Brexit are relevant to people in Tipperary as the agriculture industry and other import dependent businesses could see the effects of decisions relating to Brexit.

People can attend from 7pm this evening without booking prior.