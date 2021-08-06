All systems for for Nenagh variety show

An outdoor variety show featuring all genres of music and dance gets underway in Nenagh tonight.

‘Beats of the Elites’ is being held at a marquee in the Talbot car park on Kenyon Street with Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances both this week and next.

It’s among the first live arts events to be given the go ahead to welcome back crowds after receiving €16,000 in State funding in June.

It’s a full-ticket event for 100 people each night, including socially distanced seating.

Stephanie Browne is Owner of Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh, which is producing the event.

“So there’s pop, rock, hip-hop, contemporary, musical theatre, Irish – there’s literally a mixture of absolutely everything – song, dance and acting.”

“We have 14 fantastic students who were to represent Ireland at the World Championships this summer and last summer but that obviously couldn’t go ahead because of Covid.”

“We have four professional performers as well so they’ve all come together along with myself and two other ladies to bring this production to life.”