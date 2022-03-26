Supt John Curtin remembered at Friarsfield House

A wreath laying ceremony took place outside Tipp Town this week to commemorate Superintendent John Curtin.

He was the highest ranking member of An Garda Síochána to be killed in the line of duty during the one hundred years of the force.

He was killed at the gates of Friarsfield House just outside Tipp Town when he was ambushed and shot by the IRA on the 20th March 1931.

A wreath was placed at the gate and Assistant Superintendent Ciara Lee of Tipperary Town said that in the Centenary Year of An Garda Síochána it was important that Supt. Curtin’s life be remembered.

Members of the Gardaí in the county, as well as his family were in attendance.