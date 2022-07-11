Sun shines on Liberty Music Festival

The Liberty Music Festival in Thurles over the weekend has been hailed as a huge success.

Nine tribute bands took to the stage on the Square on Saturday and Sunday with large crowds enjoying the music and great weather.

Chairman of the organising committee Jim Ryan has praised the volunteers who made the weekend possible.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said everything went really well.

“You had people both sides of the road that were dancing and singing. It was amazing to look at – to be honest with you I haven’t seen something like that in Thurles since the Feile’s.

“It was amazing to see it happen in Thurles because so many people always say ‘What’s going on in Thurles?’ and negativity about Thurles so the weekend just gone really turned those people’s heads – it was something really special for Thurles.”