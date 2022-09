A section of the Suir Blueway will be closed temporarily from tomorrow.

The area will be closed off for approximately 8 weeks from Arragan’s Boreen to Fisherman’s Boreen outside Carrick-on-Suir.

The path is being closed for widening and re-surfacing works however, will be open for use on weekends.

It will reopen every Friday evening and close early Monday mornings.

Tipperary County Council apologies for any inconvenience that this may cause.