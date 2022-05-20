Stroke survivor from Nenagh encourages those in same position to seek support

A stroke survivor from Nenagh is encouraging others in the same position and their families to seek support.

In 2016 Michael O’Brien from Nenagh suffered a stroke despite being active and healthy.

He has been left with some lasting effects such as short term memory loss and balance issues.

He says that he considers himself lucky compared to others however, him and his family did struggling mentally following the stroke.

They were directed to Headway Limerick who offer rehabilitation services to stroke survivors in counties Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary, and Michael wants people to know the supports are there:

” the atmosphere is unbelievable, the laughter and whatever they leave their troubles outside and they do the best with what they can.”

“It’s a daunting thought to have to pick up the phone and make that move that first step… I know that… I would advise people out there who are lost and are looking for support… pick up that phone they see beyond your disability.”