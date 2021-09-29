Street Drinking and Begging Could be Banned in Tipp Town

Street drinking and begging could be banned under new plans to tackle anti social behaviour in Tipp town.

Councillor Annemarie Ryan brought a motion forward at this week’s Municipal District meeting,

calling for a review of the bye-laws and adoption of a zero tolerance policy.

She said that while they are trying to revive the town centre, unregulated street drinking is having a detrimental effect on their efforts.

The issue will be raised at a meeting with the Gardaí in October

Cllr Ryan said that the bye-laws in Tipp Town are outdated.

She believes that Gardaí should have the power to confiscate what they believe to be alcohol in a public place, just as they do in Clonmel and she said that the bye-laws in Tipp Town are outdated.