Stolen items, drugs, and injured rabbit found in Clonmel raids yesterday

Various stolen items and drugs found in raids in Clonmel yesterday.

Gardaí in the District assisted by the Regional Dog Unit, carried out a total of 10 searches in Clonmel and surrounding areas.

Items which Gardaí suspect as having been stolen, such as lawnmowers, bicycles, chainsaws and power tools were seized along with fuel syphoning equipment.

A search in the Old Bridge area led to the seizure of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €7000.

A male in his 20’s was arrested and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

During one search in the Powerstown area, a caged wild rabbit was located which had been badly injured by hunting dogs.

The rabbit was removed from the scene and brought to a local Veterinary clinic where it had to be put down due to its condition.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to this incident.