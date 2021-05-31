Stolen boat recovered near Carrick-on-Suir

Thieves who stole a boat in south Tipperary were unable to make a clean getaway in recent days.

A boat was stolen from the Oldbridge area of Clonmel on Thursday, but the owner had already removed the bung plug from it preventing the suspects from making good ground.

The craft was discovered last night partially submerged in the river Suir near Carrick, and it was recovered yesterday evening by local Gardaí as well as members of Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue.

Clonmel Garda Station are continuing investigations into the incident.