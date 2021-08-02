Staycations keeping Tipperary hotels busy

Hotels near Lough Derg are experiencing a busy summer so far as Irish people continue to staycation in large numbers.

Sales and Marketing Manager at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh, Michelle Kavanagh says they’re pleased to see some normality returning and that they’re pleased with business.

She was on hand to welcome Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to the hotel’s Covid-19 vaccination centre in recent days.

And she says the hotel is managing to balance its commitments well at the moment.

“We are super busy at the moment, we are very lucky where we are situated, being so close to Lough Derg with all their wonderful facilities, so it’s just a short drive from us, which is fantastic.

“In the hotel itself, as I said, super busy and we actually have a wedding on today – it’s fantastic to see a little bit of normality coming back, even if the numbers are a little bit smaller, but it’s great to see.”

She added that more supports for hospitality businesses to accommodate indoor dining may be required in the coming months, as they continue to work an outdoor-only policy for non-hotel residents.

Michelle is pleased with the level of business at the moment, but thinks some issues will need to be ironed out with indoor hospitality.

“We could always do with more help to be honest with you.

“With the indoor dining, it’s a little bit up in the air at the moment, and if we had a little bit more support on that, I think it could run a lot smoother.

“I think people wouldn’t be as nervous as they are – not only guests, but also staff as well.”