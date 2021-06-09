St Brigid’s Campaigners told they are in “Cloud Cuckoo Land”

The Campaign to restore services at St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir will continue, despite warnings from the Minister that campaigners were living in cloud cuckoo land.

Minister of State for Older People Mary Butler met Carrick-On-Suir’s Municipal District’s five Councillors about its closure last week.

During that meeting, Minister Butler was adamant that the decision to close the hospital was based on safety concerns and would not be reversed.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Councillor David Dunne said it was very disappointing

The Minister was also critical of the weekly slow drive protests in her home town of Portlaw.

Although Cllr David Dunne maintains that the protest was respectful and was not intimidating.

He told Tipp FM, he resented the fact that Minister Butler made the hospital issue a personal one and stated that they will not stop their protest