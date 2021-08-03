Sport to the fore in Tipperary Pride online event

Celebrations for Tipperary Pride feature an online webinar discussion on LGBTI+ visibility in sport this week.

The organisation Sporting Pride has partnered up with GOSHH and North Tipperary Development Company to host the free event tomorrow night.

Among the panel participants will be Tipperary intercounty footballer and Templemore woman Maria Curley, who’ll be chatting to broadcaster Anna Nolan.

The webinar will be streamed live on the Gay Community News channels on Facebook and YouTube.

Joanne McCarthy is Community Development Worker with North Tipperary Development Company, and spoke about the event on Tipp Today earlier.

“So we’re hoping to discuss a variety of different topics, things like people’s experiences of coming out as members in the community, visibility of the LGBTI+ community in Tipperary and in rural places as well generally. With the Gaelic Games, how athletes are accepted, and then advice and supports for anybody who may need it.”

Click here for more details – https://www.sportingpride.ie/events/increasing-visibility-in-tipperary-maria-curley-na-gaeil-aeracha