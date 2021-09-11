Special service to take place this weekend at restored cemetery in Carrick-on-Suir

There will be a special service in Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow (Sunday) in the recently restored cemetery.

St Francis Pauper’s Cemetery in the town park has been restored over the past five years.

The ecumenical service on Sunday at 3pm will be attended by Bishop Cullinane, Reverend Victoria Lynch and local clergy.

Chairman of the Carrick Workhouse Restoration Committee, John Connolly, told Tipp FM about the people who were buried there:

“There are several cemeteries in Carrick-on-Suir and they were used at different times, but this we did up over the past five years – really the people that went in there really had nobody to look after them.

“There were some unidentified bodies taken from the River Suir, people found dead on the streets and around the countryside there, around the mid 1800’s to the mid 1900’s, so they are really people that had no one to claim them as such, you know.”