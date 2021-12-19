South Tipperary hotel secure their future with court order

A well-known South Tipperary hotel has secured court protection to continue trading.

Kilcoran Lodge Hotel near Cahir applied to the courts for examinership in recent days.

Kilcoran Lodge was bought for just under €1.7 million in 2018 by Paul Bowes and his daughter Triona.

The purchase was funded by three Chinese investors under the immigrant investor programme – one of them is now seeking repayment of the loan.

Kilcoran Lodge on the old N8 Cahir – Mitchelstown road employs 37 people – the business applied for and was successful in obtaining the protection of the court on Friday.

As a result the hotel is fully open and will continue welcoming guests over the Christmas period and into 2022.

In a statement to Tipp FM News, the owners say they are delighted at the level of support and good wishes they received from guests and customers, while they are also impressed with the level of goodwill received from their suppliers.